Rust Foundation Established To Steward The Rust Programming Language

Mozilla has been sponsoring the Rust programming language for more than a decade while in 2020 as part of Mozilla's big round of layoffs most of the Rust team was let go along with dropping the Servo web engine team. Following that plans were drafted to create the Rust Foundation as an independent entity.

This non-profit organization for stewarding the Rust programming language ecosystem is now up and running with its first board meeting set for this week. The initial Board of Directors for the Rust Foundation include directors from the founding member companies of AWS, Huawei, Microsoft, Google, and Mozilla. There are also five directors from the project leadership.

These founding member companies will be sponsoring the Rust work. Mozilla has transferred the trademark and all infrastructure assets (including the Crates.io repository) to the Rust Foundation.

More details on the formation of the Rust Foundation for moving Rust forward can be found via foundation.rust-lang.org.
