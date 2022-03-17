Rust Patches For The Linux Kernel Updated A Fifth Time With New Features

Miguel Ojeda who has been leading the Rust programming language support for the Linux kernel today posted his fifth spin of this patch series providing the optional Rust integration for the Linux kernel that includes example driver code.The Rust for Linux kernel code hasn't yet been mainlined but is certainly moving in that direction to allow Rust as a second supported language for the Linux kernel contributions. At least for now, that Rust code will continue to be optional / won't be mandatory for building the Linux kernel though with time may pick up compelling features or drivers that will make it more of a functional requirement.

With the v5 patches there has been more infrastructure improvements and continuing to refine the integration and sample Rust code for the kernel. Some of the Rust for Linux v5 changes include:- The toolchain and alloc are upgraded against Rust 1.59.- Added support for host programs written in Rust.- A new "HAVE_RUST" kernel option that is to be set by architectures supporting Rust.- The Rust for Linux kernel abstractions have added a new abstraction interface for covering the kernel's Hardware Random Number Generator (HWRNG).- New traits and types added, among other changes for improving the Rust's Linux kernel integration and abstractions.More details on this round of Rust for Linux changes via the kernel mailing list . With the excitement building around Rust for the Linux kernel hopefully it will make it mainline this calendar year.