Rustlang Is Now Working On 14 Debian Architectures With POWER & MIPS Now In Good Shape
3 November 2018
For fans of the Rust programming language, it's now running on 14 different Debian architectures -- including all of the release architectures -- as we move towards the Debian 10.0 "Buster" release next year.

This weekend Debian developers are celebrating Rust working on 14 Debian architectures now that various flavors of MIPS and PowerPC have been squared away following some fixes to LLVM and Rust.

There is still ongoing work bringing up Rust on RISC-V 64-bit and x32 archs. The 14 supported currently range from 64-bit x86 and ARM to s390x, SPARC64, POWER, and others.

More details within this mailing list post.
