Rust Lands Support For The Motorola 68000 Processors

With the m68k community continuing to be active around supporting the vintage Motorola 68000 series with modern open-source software, Rust has now merged support for these old processors.
With the forthcoming LLVM/Clang 13 release adding an M68k back-end, Rust that leverages LLVM is now adding support for the Motorola 68000 series processors.
This merge request has landed this morning for adding the M68k compiler target to Rust. With the Motorola 68000 back-end in upstream LLVM, the Rust-side support just amounts to around 200 lines of new code to enable it on these CPUs alongside x86/x86_64, ARM, AArch64, AVR, MIPS, POWER, and other architectures.
This Linux/m68k target for Rust on these ~30+ year old 32-bit processors is currently considered experimental.
1 Comment