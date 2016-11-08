Rust Lands Support For The Motorola 68000 Processors
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 20 September 2021 at 09:02 AM EDT. 1 Comment
PROGRAMMING --
With the m68k community continuing to be active around supporting the vintage Motorola 68000 series with modern open-source software, Rust has now merged support for these old processors.

With the forthcoming LLVM/Clang 13 release adding an M68k back-end, Rust that leverages LLVM is now adding support for the Motorola 68000 series processors.

This merge request has landed this morning for adding the M68k compiler target to Rust. With the Motorola 68000 back-end in upstream LLVM, the Rust-side support just amounts to around 200 lines of new code to enable it on these CPUs alongside x86/x86_64, ARM, AArch64, AVR, MIPS, POWER, and other architectures.

This Linux/m68k target for Rust on these ~30+ year old 32-bit processors is currently considered experimental.
1 Comment
Related News
The Latest Progress On Rust For The Linux Kernel
Notcurses 2.4 Released - Now Works On Windows & macOS For Terminal "Bling"
Pyston Developers Join Anaconda To Continue Their Speedy Python Implementation
Git 2.33 Released With New "merge-ort" Merging For 500~9000x Speed-Up
Git 2.33 Is On The Way With An Assortment Of Fixes, Updated Documentation
Eclipse OpenJ9 0.27 Released For OpenJDK 8/11/16 Alternative
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.15 Is A Very Exciting Kernel For AMD
Multiple Games Are Now Working With RADV's Ray-Tracing Code
The Latest Progress On Rust For The Linux Kernel
Intel Posts Initial Code For x86 User Interrupts On Linux - Shows Great Performance Potential
Linux Preparing To Slightly Loosen Its Spectre Defaults
Linux 5.16 To Add Quirk For The Steam Deck, Other DRM-Misc-Next Changes
Red Hat Is Hiring So Linux Can Finally Have Good HDR Display Support
Reverse Engineering, Open-Source Driver Writing Continues For Apple's M1 GPU