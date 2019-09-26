Today marks the release of Rust 1.38 as the latest stable update for this increasingly popular, memory-safe programming language.
On the performance front, Rust 1.38 supports the notion of pipelined compilation whereby Cargo will begin building dependent crates as soon as the meta-data is ready. For builds involving multiple crates, this can lead to around 10~20% faster compilation speeds for clean and optimized builds.
Rust 1.38 also now supports using Rust's deprecated attribute to mark macros as deprecated and there are various other library changes and numerous subtle changes to this LLVM-powered implementation.
More details on Rust 1.38 at Rust-Lang.org.
