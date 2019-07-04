Rust 1.36 Brings Offline Support In Cargo, Stable Alloc Crate
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 4 July 2019 at 10:17 AM EDT. 5 Comments
The Rust language team is marking this US Independence Day by rolling out Rust 1.36.

Rust 1.36 brings a stabilized Future trait, the Alloc crate as the core allocation and collections library has been marked stable, a new "--offline" argument for Cargo for offline usage, and various other library changes.

Those wanting to learn more about Rust 1.36 can do so via today's announcement at Rust-Lang.org. Rust 1.36 is another step on their 2019 road-map over finishing up long-standing requests and continuing to improve the overall quality of the language and associated tooling.
