Rust 1.35 Released With Support For Empty Debug Macro, ~4x Faster ASCII Case Conversions
Version 1.35 of the Rust programming language implementation was released today with a variety of different usability and convenience improvements.

Among the changes to find with Rust 1.35 is you can now call the dbg!() debug macro without any arguments to easily print the file / line number when called, new methods to copy the sign of a floating point number onto a number, new APIs for seeing of a Range contains a particular value, up to four times faster performance for methods doing ASCII case conversions, and a variety of other library and API improvements.

Also notable is the Rust toolchain is now available natively for Musl-based Linux distributions with the host toolchain now being supported by that Glibc alternative.

More details on the Rust 1.35 changes via today's announcement up on Rust-Lang.org.
