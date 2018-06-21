Rust 1.27 Released With SIMD Improvements
Adding to the list of busy software releases today is the availability of Rust 1.27.

Most notable to Rust 1.27 is SIMD support via the std::arch module to make use of SIMD (Single Instruction, Multiple Data) instructions directly. Up to now Rust could already make use of LLVM's auto-vectorization support, but this lets Rust developers write SIMD instructions on their own and to allow for the proper Rust code to be executed based upon the CPU at run-time.

More details on the Rust 1.27 SIMD support and the other changes to this latest update can be found via today's blog post announcement.
