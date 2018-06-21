Adding to the list of busy software releases today is the availability of Rust 1.27.
Most notable to Rust 1.27 is SIMD support via the std::arch module to make use of SIMD (Single Instruction, Multiple Data) instructions directly. Up to now Rust could already make use of LLVM's auto-vectorization support, but this lets Rust developers write SIMD instructions on their own and to allow for the proper Rust code to be executed based upon the CPU at run-time.
More details on the Rust 1.27 SIMD support and the other changes to this latest update can be found via today's blog post announcement.
