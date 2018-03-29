Version 1.25.0 of the Rust programming language implementation is now available. Rust 1.25 comes in as being a bit more significant than some of the recent updates.
Rust 1.25 most notable has switched from using LLVM 4.0 as the basis for its compiler stack to now relying upon the recently released LLVM 6.0. This year worth of upstream LLVM improvements features the latest WebAssembly support for them, addresses a number of SIMD issues, fixes various bugs, and other changes to improve Rust's code generation abilities.
Besides rebasing to LLVM 6, Rust 1.25 has a new way to write use statements, a number of documentation improvements, continued work on library stabilizations, and several improvements to Rust's Cargo utility.
More details on Rust 1.25 can be found via Rust-Lang.org.
