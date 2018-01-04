Rust 1.23 Lowers Rustc Memory Usage
Written by Michael Larabel on 7 January 2018
For fans of Rust that didn't hear yet, Rust 1.23 was released this week as the newest stable version of this popular programming language focused on safety, speed, and concurrency.

What we're excited about with Rust 1.23 is that the rustc Rust compiler should see about 5~10% lower memory usage as a result of some optimizations (avoiding unnecessary copies). Other work in Rust 1.23 includes documentation improvements, some minor improvements/stabilizations to the Rust library, and a few new Cargo features.

Those wishing to learn more about Rust 1.23 can do so via the announcement at Rust-Lang.org.
