After a half-decade working toward it, Ruby 3.0 was released on Christmas Day with much greater performance and other features for this high-level general purpose programming language.
Ruby 3.0 was developed with a focus of greater performance, concurrency, and typing and successfully achieved its goal of being 3.0x faster than the performance of Ruby 2.0. That 3.0x speed-up is when making use of the new Ruby 3.0 Just-In-Time (JIT) abilities but even for its VM implementation is still a sizable speed-up compared to Ruby 2.
Ruby 3.0's JIT should perform very well for workloads where there are a few methods being called many times. Ruby 3.1 is expected to improve the JIT performance more for workloads with a greater number of methods.
Ruby 3.0 also ships the experimental "Ractor" for a parallel execution feature without thread-safety concerns, the Fiber Scheduler allows intercepting blocking operations, static analysis improvements, improved one-line pattern matching, and many other changes.
More details on the Ruby 3.0 release via Ruby-Lang.org.
