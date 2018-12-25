Ruby 2.6 Released With Experimental JIT Compiler - Can Yield ~1.7x Performance Boost
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 25 December 2018 at 06:56 AM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
The folks behind the Ruby programming language have rolled out their version 2.6.0 release for Christmas. Most notable about Ruby 2.6 is that it brings an experimental JIT compiler.

Ruby 2.6 has an initial just-in-time compiler for improving the performance of Ruby programs. Ruby's JIT generates C code on disk and spawns a common C compiler for generating the native code. The common C compiler can be the likes of GCC, Clang, or Visual C++. Ruby 2.6 benchmarks have found this JIT technique to be about 1.7x faster for CPU intensive workloads.

Ruby 2.6 also has some language changes like adding support for endless ranges, allowing constants to start with non-ASCII capital letters, and more. Outside of the JIT compiler space there are also various other compiler improvements.

More details on Ruby 2.6 via Ruby-Lang.org.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
WireGuard Issues New Snapshot, But Doesn't Look Like It Will Make It Into Linux 4.21
HandBrake 1.2 Released: Switches Over To FFmpeg, Early Support For GTK4
Facebook Releases HHVM 3.30 As The Final Version Officially Supporting PHP
RawTherapee 5.5 Released - Open-Source RAW Image Editor
AeonWave: An Open-Source Audio Engine Akin To Microsoft's XAudio2 / Apple CoreAudio
Git 2.20 Brings Many Fixes, Updates To Windows Port
Popular News This Week
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Is Removing A Package Over Its Name
The Most Notable New Features Of The Linux 4.20 Kernel
MIPS Processor ISA To Be Open-Sourced In 2019
Firefox On KDE Now Supports Native Open/Save Dialogs
ReactOS 0.4.11 Release Candidate Available For Testing The "Open-Source Windows"
Linux 4.21 Is Going To Be A Big Release To Jump-Start The New Year