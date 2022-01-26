Rqlite 7.0 Released For Distributed Relational Database Built Atop SQLite

Rqlite 7.0 is now available as a lightweight, distributed relational database. This open-source database system for cluster setups is built atop SQLite while aiming to be easy-to-use and fault-tolerant.
Rqlite 7.0 adds new node discovery and automatic clustering functionality. The auto-clustering support is using Consul and etcd key-value stores. The hope is that the new node-discovery integration of Rqlite 7.0 will lead to much easier automatic clustering support while the legacy discovery mode is being discontinued.
Rqlite 7.0 also has several fixes and other changes. More details on this SQLite-powered distributed relational database update via GitHub.
Add A Comment