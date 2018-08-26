Router7: A Home Internet Router Platform Written Entirely In Golang
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 26 August 2018 at 06:22 AM EDT. 4 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
Following Friday's release of Go 1.11, a Phoronix reader pointed out a new open-source Internet router software package written entirely in Go.

Router7 was started by a former OpenWRT user after he began running into problems and ended up deciding to develop his own router software than waiting for a Fiber7 DHCP server setup issue to be resolved. This Router7 software is written entirely in Golang and is capable of serving as a home Internet router platform with DHCPv4/DHCPv6, DNS, and other basic capabilities. Router7 is focused on maximizing Internet connectivity, safe/quick updates, and easy debugging support.

Initially this project runs on a PC Engines APU2C4 system board and is based on Gokrazy that offers little more than the Linux kernel with the Go compiler and standard library on top.

Those curious about this Golang-based home Internet router project can learn more at rotuer7 on GitHub.

Now how long until there is an Internet router software stack implemented in Rust...
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

