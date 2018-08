Router7: A Home Internet Router Platform Written Entirely In Golang

Following Friday's release of Go 1.11 , a Phoronix reader pointed out a new open-source Internet router software package written entirely in Go.Router7 was started by a former OpenWRT user after he began running into problems and ended up deciding to develop his own router software than waiting for a Fiber7 DHCP server setup issue to be resolved. This Router7 software is written entirely in Golang and is capable of serving as a home Internet router platform with DHCPv4/DHCPv6, DNS, and other basic capabilities. Router7 is focused on maximizing Internet connectivity, safe/quick updates, and easy debugging support.Initially this project runs on a PC Engines APU2C4 system board and is based on Gokrazy that offers little more than the Linux kernel with the Go compiler and standard library on top.Those curious about this Golang-based home Internet router project can learn more at rotuer7 on GitHub Now how long until there is an Internet router software stack implemented in Rust...