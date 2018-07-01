In 2018, RoundCube Next Remains Dead In The Water
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 1 July 2018 at 10:28 AM EDT. 7 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
Three years after Kolab Systems raised more than $100k USD to develop "RoundCube Next" as a next-generation mail and communication platform, there is little to show for it and no active development.

A Phoronix reader who was one of the backers helping to create the $103,451 war chest for the Swiss company to "create the future of email", there has been seemingly no progress now half-way through 2018 for making RoundCube Next a reality. By late 2016 there were already signs of problems with being well behind schedule and our last post about RoundCube Next was in April of last year when it was a silent 2017. Since then, there's been next to no progress on this next-generation RoundCube from Kolab Systems.

Of the RoundCube-Next code on GitHub, the JMAP client and RoundCube server last saw commits in October of last year while the RoundCube mail app and client-side backbone have not seen commits since October of 2016. Those commits in 2017 to the JMAP and server code was very minimal.

When it comes to the IndieGoGo updates page, the last update was in May 2016 when there still was a promise of "pursuing the project goals", etc. The RoundCubeNext Twitter account has also been silent since the end of 2016.

Long story short, it looks highly doubtable that RoundCube Next will ever materialize in a meaningful way or anything real to show for this $103k USD open-source software fundraising campaign.
7 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
HarfBuzz Now Supports Dfonts
LLVM Quitter, Ryzen & Git Were Most Popular Linux News So Far This Year
PostgreSQL 11 Beta 2 Released With VACUUM & XML Fixes
Python 3.7 Released With C API For Thread-Local Storage, Data Classes, Context Variables
The Perl Conference 2018 Session Videos Are Now Online
Rust 1.27 Released With SIMD Improvements
Popular News This Week
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
GTK+ 3.24 To Deliver Some New Features While Waiting For GTK4
Gentoo Was Compromised On GitHub
Google Gets DirectX Shader Compiler Working On Linux
Fedora 29 Aims To Offer Up Modules For Everyone
Debian 8.11 Released As The End Of The Line For Jessie