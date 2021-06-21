Rocky Linux 8.4 Released For RHEL 8.4 / CentOS Alternative
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 21 June 2021 at 09:02 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Stemming from last month's Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 release and then the RHEL 8.4 based updates to Alma Linux, Oracle Linux, and CentOS 8, RockyLinux has today reached general availability on its v8.4 release.

Rocky Linux is the distribution that is aiming as a free RHEL alternative by CentOS founder Greg Kurtzer and others. Rocky Linux was started following the news last year of CentOS Linux 8 will reach end-of-life at EOY2021 as they focus on CentOS Stream as the future of RHEl. Rocky Linux previously tailored an 8.3 release for their initial debut while this morning have promoted their 8.4 build to GA status.

Rocky Linux 8.4 is available for x86_64 and AArch64 with multiple ISO varieties.

Rocky Linux 8.4 can be downloaded from RockyLinux.org.
