Intel Rocket Lake Graphics Support Ready For Liftoff With Linux 5.9
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 2 July 2020 at 06:57 PM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel has sent in their initial batch of graphics driver updates to DRM-Next that in turn are slated to land with the Linux 5.9 cycle once its merge window opens next month.

Most significant with this Intel DRM-Next pull is the introduction of Rocket Lake support, the Comet Lake successor that is said to be a still-14nm part but making it most exciting will be the replacement of the longstanding Gen9 graphics with Gen12 graphics. Back in May Intel posted the open-source Rocket Lake patches but came just too late for getting them reviewed/tested in time for Linux 5.8 and thus diverted for the 5.9 cycle.

With Rocket Lake being Gen12 graphics, the existing Intel Tiger Lake / Gen12 graphics support is already in place and provides the foundation. Thus the Rocket Lake addition isn't too dramatic but building off that existing support that has materialized over the past year.

In addition to having the initial kernel-side support for Rocket Lake graphics (Mesa 20.2 brings the OpenGL/Vulkan driver side support), today's pull request also provides:

- More Tiger Lake and Elkhart Lake workarounds.

- Many DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST) fixes.

- Frame-buffer Compression (FBC) and Panel Self Refresh (PSR) fixes.

- A wide variety of other low-level fixes and code improvements.

The pull request can be found on dri-devel. Additional Intel graphics driver updates for Linux 5.9 are expected to be queued over the next few weeks.
