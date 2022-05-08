Rockchip VOP2 DRM Driver Coming To Linux 5.19 For Display Support With Newer SoCs
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 8 May 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
In addition to the ASpeed AST2600 DisplayPort support sent in as part of this week's drm-misc-next updates intended for Linux 5.19, another prominent addition worthy of its own article is the Rockchip VOP2 display driver being mainlined.

Visual Output Processor (VOP) of newer Rockchip SoCs. The VOP is the display controller with these Chinese SoCs and this Direct Rendering Manager driver gets it working properly off the Linux kernel albeit 3D support is not in the scope of this open-source driver.


Rockchip RK3568


The VOP2 is used by Rockchip SoCs starting with the RK3566 / RK3568 SoCs. This driver for mainline is derived from Rockchip's existing downstream driver shipped by their kernel. This upstream driver had to see big changes to remove non-standard DRM properties, sloppy code, and other changes from that downstream driver state.

This driver was worked on by Rock Chip in cooperation with the Pengutronix embedded Linux consulting firm. The ROCKCHIP_VOP2 driver amounts to 3.5k lines of new code for enabling this display controller with new Rockchip SoCs.
Add A Comment
Related News
New Thermal Library & Temperature Capture Tool Readied For Linux 5.19
ASpeed AST2600 BMC Support For DisplayPort Landing In Linux 5.19
Better Support For The Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II With Linux 5.19
Gigabyte B660 GAMING X DDR4 To Have Working Temperature Sensors With Linux 5.18
Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen4 Announced With Intel Alder Lake, RTX 30 Graphics
Linux Disabling Raw Access To Floppy Disks "FDRAWCMD" By Default
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Gaming Usage Grew In April
System76 Releases v1.1 Scheduler For Optimizing Linux Desktop/Laptop Responsiveness
Mozilla Firefox 100 Now Available With Various Improvements
Linux 5.19 To Help With Reporting A Connected Device's Physical Location
Fedora Linux 36 Being Released Next Week
Microsoft 3D Movie Maker Released As Open-Source
GCC 12's Shiny New C++ Features - More Of C++23 Implemented
Microsoft Joins The Open 3D Foundation For Advancing Open-Source 3D Development