Rockchip VOP2 DRM Driver Coming To Linux 5.19 For Display Support With Newer SoCs

In addition to the ASpeed AST2600 DisplayPort support sent in as part of this week's drm-misc-next updates intended for Linux 5.19, another prominent addition worthy of its own article is the Rockchip VOP2 display driver being mainlined.
Visual Output Processor (VOP) of newer Rockchip SoCs. The VOP is the display controller with these Chinese SoCs and this Direct Rendering Manager driver gets it working properly off the Linux kernel albeit 3D support is not in the scope of this open-source driver.
Rockchip RK3568
The VOP2 is used by Rockchip SoCs starting with the RK3566 / RK3568 SoCs. This driver for mainline is derived from Rockchip's existing downstream driver shipped by their kernel. This upstream driver had to see big changes to remove non-standard DRM properties, sloppy code, and other changes from that downstream driver state.
This driver was worked on by Rock Chip in cooperation with the Pengutronix embedded Linux consulting firm. The ROCKCHIP_VOP2 driver amounts to 3.5k lines of new code for enabling this display controller with new Rockchip SoCs.
