Rockchip PX30 Display Support Coming With Linux 5.6
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 7 January 2020 at 06:04 AM EST.
HARDWARE --
Adding to the many changes on the way with Linux 5.6 is the Rockchip DRM display driver supporting the PX30 SoC.

The Rockchip PX30 is similar to the RK3326 quad-core A35 SoC with Mali G31 GPU, but the PX30 model has two VOPs (Video Output Processors) and designed for the IoT market. The PX30 can driver two independent displays and has required some extra bits to the Rockchip Direct Rendering Manager driver to support. This DRM driver is, of course, just about driving the display heads and not fiddling with 3D via the Mali G31.

The PX30 support was sent in via today's drm-misc-next changes queued over the past week for the upcoming Linux 5.6 kernel. The other drm-misc-next work includes mostly small fixes and other alterations to the small DRM drivers but nothing else particularly noteworthy this round.
