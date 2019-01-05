Experimental Rockchip Video Codec Linux Driver Posted
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 January 2019 at 09:00 PM EST.
There is an experimental Rockchip open-source video codec driver for accelerated video encode/decode posted for the Linux kernel but in its current form isn't suited for mainline inclusion.

Randy Li of the Rockchip Linux work posted this vendor video codec support as an initial design implementation for the kernel. The driver in its current form isn't geared for being merged but rather for comparing to the status of other Rockchip video codec driver work, helping with those working on V4L2 API improvements particularly around the request API, and other open-source assistance.

Select Rockchip ARM SoCs support video encode/decode of H.265, decode for both VP8 and VP9, and other video format support.

Those wishing to learn more about this primitive Rockchip video codec kernel driver can do so via this kernel patch series.
