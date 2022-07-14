Rockchip RkVDEC Linux Driver Being Prepared For HEVC/H.265 Support
The RkVDEC driver that is mainlined in the Linux kernel for supporting accelerated video decoding on select Rockchip SoCs has so far been focused on H.264 and VP9 video codec support. With a new patch series out on Wednesday, HEVC/H.265 acceleration is being ironed out.
Sebastian Fricke of Collabora sent out the HEVC driver patch series for RkVDEC that get HEVC working for the RK3399 SoC. It's also planned to enable this HEVC support for the Rockchip RK3288 SoC too.
This Rockchip RkVDEC HEVC acceleration has been tested so far with GStreamer's V4L2 plug-in and select conformance test cases while FFmpeg hasn't yet been attempted.
Those interested in Rockchip RkVDEC support for HEVC can see this media driver patch series for all the details on this to-be-reviewed code. In its present form this HEVC support is tacking on three thousand lines of code.
