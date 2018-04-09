Rise of the Tomb Raider Coming To Linux This Month

Feral Interactive has just confirmed that Rise of the Tomb Raider for Linux will be released this month.
We have known that Rise of the Tomb Raider is coming for Linux "this Spring" while Feral has just confirmed on Reddit that the release is happening this month. The macOS release is already to happen this week.
Feral has yet to release the Rise of the Tomb Raider Linux system requirements, but will be doing so soon. They have already confirmed this game will be making use of Vulkan for rendering on Linux.
Feral will also be showing off this latest Tomb Raider Linux game tomorrow on Twitch as 10AM PDT.
There's certainly many people looking forward to this game on Linux. We'll have benchmarks once the Linux port ships.
