Rise of the Tomb Raider Launching Tomorrow For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 18 April 2018 at 06:50 AM EDT. 8 Comments
Feral Interactive has just announced they will be launching Rise of the Tomb Raider for Linux tomorrow, 19 April.

Feral has tweeted that this Vulkan-powered Linux game port will be released on Thursday.

System requirements have yet to be revealed, but of course we'll certainly be interested in seeing what they recommend and will certainly be delivering many Radeon/NVIDIA Linux gaming benchmarks of this game on launch day.


More details on this $60 USD game via the Feral mini site.

Update: Feral has emailed over the system requirements. The minimum is a Core i3 + 8GB RAM + R9 285 / GTX 680. They recommend though at least a Core i7 3770K, 12GB RAM, and a GeForce GTX 980 Ti. Vulkan is required for this game with no OpenGL support.
