Feral Is Bringing Rise of the Tomb Raider To Linux

Feral Interactive has announced today that they are porting Rise of the Tomb Raider to Linux.
Rise of the Tomb Raider was released for Windows in January of 2016 as the latest in the Tomb Raider franchise. Now two years later the Linux port will be released in the months ahead. When Feral has asked the community about games coming to Linux, this title has repeatedly been brought up as a title many Linux gamers would like to see following the port of the 2013 Tomb Raider game.
Under Windows this game uses Direct3D 11 and needs at least a GTX 650 / HD 7700 but recommends a GTX 980 Ti / GTX 970. It will be interesting to see the Linux requirements for this game and presumably will be using a Vulkan renderer, which does appear to be the case from the features page while the macOS version will obviously use Apple's Metal graphics API.
Feral posted confirmation of Rise of the Tomb Raider coming to Linux (and macOS) via their site, Twitter and this YouTube video embedded below.
If this is another benchmark-friendly Feral port, when the game debuts for Linux I'm excited to run many GPU/driver tests.
