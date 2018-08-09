Ring-KDE 3.0 Released To Use The GNU's Distributed Communication Platform
One of the interesting GNU projects that doesn't receive as much attention as others is GNU Ring that is a decentralized communication platform vying to be like Skype and WhatsApp but for open-source and privacy-minded users. The related Ring-KDE project put out their version 3.0 release that is a significant rewrite to this KDE/Qt interface to Ring.

Ring-KDE 3.0 is considered a full rewrite of the program in order to support Qt Quick 2, the KDE Kirigami framework, and other newer features where as earlier versions of the program were a fork of SFLPhone.


Ring-KDE 3.0.0


Ring-KDE 3.0 is designed around a timeline-based interface, has better support for video/screen-sharing/file-streaming, multi-call support, improved chat functionality, and other UI/UX improvements.

More details on Ring-KDE 3.0 -- including more screenshots -- can be found via today's announcement. If this happens to be your first time hearing about GNU Ring, you can learn more about the communication platform itself at Ring.cx.
