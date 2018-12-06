Revised High Resolution Scroll Wheel Support For Logitech/Microsoft Mice On Linux
Originally slated for the current Linux 4.20 kernel cycle was high-resolution scroll wheel support for Logitech mice. Just a short time after merging, the support was reverted as it ended up breaking support for some existing devices. Fortunately, the revised implementation is progressing and perhaps will be ready for Linux 4.21.

Red Hat's input expert Peter Hutterer has been tackling this revised high-resolution scroll wheel support, which allows for a "smoother" scrolling experience on newer mice. On Tuesday he sent out the third version of the patches, which he's tested and verified to be in good shape for the Microsoft Comfort Optical Mouse 3000, Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse, Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 4000, and Logitech MX Anywhere 2S.

The eight patches amount to just under 700 lines of new code. We'll see soon if the new HID kernel code is deemed ready for Linux 4.21 since its merge window should be opening up around Christmas otherwise will be held off for another cycle.

Besides needing the new kernel support, there is also updated libinput for user-space.
