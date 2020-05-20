RenderDoc 1.8 is out as the newest feature release for this cross-platform, open-source graphics debugging and profiling utility for Vulkan, Direct3D 11/12, OpenGL, and OpenGL ES APIs.
While just of concern to Windows users, the RenderDoc 1.8 release is their first to offer the same level of Direct3D 12 shader debugging support that has been available as D3D11. The D3D12 support has been in the works for a while and with RenderDoc 1.8 is now in great shape that puts it at par to the earlier Direct3D version.
RenderDoc 1.8 also has better capture and replay performance for Vulkan, particularly for memory hungry software should see the most benefit. There are also Python scripting improvements, various user-interface refinements, and dozens of bug fixes. There are many bug fixes in RenderDoc 1.8 including many specific to OpenGL, Vulkan, and Linux.
More details on version 1.8 of this leading open-source graphics debugger via GitHub.
