RenderDoc 1.7 Released With Vulkan Improvements, Better D3D12 Capture Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 10 March 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT.
RenderDoc 1.7 is out today for this cross-platform graphics debugging/profiling tool that supports Vulkan, Direct3D, and OpenGL graphics APIs across all major platforms.

RenderDoc 1.7 comes with Python API changes, improved capture performance for Direct3D 12 programs, better handling of queue ownership transfer barriers in Vulkan, support for Vulkan's KHR_shader_non_semantic_info extension, and dozens of bug fixes across the board. RenderDoc 1.7 also brings a global font scale for better scaling of text within its own user-interface.


RenderDoc remains one of the most featureful open-source tools for profiling and debugging graphics issues across all the common APIs.

More details on all of the changes to find with RenderDoc 1.7 via the RenderDoc GitHub.
