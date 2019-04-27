RenderDoc 1.3 Released For This Popular Graphics Debugger
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 27 April 2019 at 07:14 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RenderDoc 1.3 is now available as the newest update for this cross-platform, multi-API graphics debugging tool.

RenderDoc 1.3 is shipping with support for YUV/YCbCr texture handling, improved OpenGL replay handling, the OpenGL persistent buffer mapping is now behaving more like Vulkan, various Vulkan API improvements and supporting a number of the newer extensions, a number of Direct3D 12 enhancements, and dozens of bug fixes.

Developers interested in checking out RenderDoc 1.3 can learn more about this big update -- especially on the fixing / quality-of-life improvements -- via the project's GitHub announcement.
