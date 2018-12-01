RenderDoc 1.2 is now available as the latest feature update to this leading graphics debugging tool for Vulkan, OpenGL, and Direct3D across all major platforms.
RenderDoc 1.2 is a very sizable update in the several months since RenderDoc 1.1. RenderDoc 1.2 features improvements around shader editing and replacing, support for Vulkan geometry/tessellation shaders, Python API improvements, updated GPUOpen RGA integration, support for OpenGL external objects/memory, support for a number of the new Vulkan extensions, and a wide variety of other support additions as well as plenty of bug fixes.
Graphics application/game developers leveraging Vulkan, OpenGL, or Direct3D can learn more about this powerful tooling update via the RenderDoc 1.2 notes posted on GitHub.
