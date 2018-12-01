RenderDoc 1.2 Released For This Powerful Open-Source Graphics Debugging Tool
RenderDoc 1.2 is now available as the latest feature update to this leading graphics debugging tool for Vulkan, OpenGL, and Direct3D across all major platforms.

RenderDoc 1.2 is a very sizable update in the several months since RenderDoc 1.1. RenderDoc 1.2 features improvements around shader editing and replacing, support for Vulkan geometry/tessellation shaders, Python API improvements, updated GPUOpen RGA integration, support for OpenGL external objects/memory, support for a number of the new Vulkan extensions, and a wide variety of other support additions as well as plenty of bug fixes.

Graphics application/game developers leveraging Vulkan, OpenGL, or Direct3D can learn more about this powerful tooling update via the RenderDoc 1.2 notes posted on GitHub.
