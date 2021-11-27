RenderDoc 1.17 Released For This Leading Open-Source Graphics Debugging Tool

RenderDoc 1.17 released this week as the newest version of this leading cross-platform, cross-API graphics debugging utility.
RendertDoc 1.17 continues to be a gem for developers working with Vulkan and OpenGL along with Direct3D 11/12. RenderDoc as the MIT-licensed frame-capture-based graphics debugger works extremely well for game/engine developers as well as GPU driver developers in working through different issues.
RenderDoc
RenderDoc 1.17 adds support for Vulkan's recently introduced dynamic rendering extension. VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering premiered earlier this month with Vulkan 1.2.197 for allowing single-pass rendering instances without the need for creating render pass objects or frame-buffers. RenderDoc 1.17 also features support for other new Vulkan extensions like KHR_present_wait, KHR_shader_integer_dot_product, EXT_color_write_enable, EXT_global_priority_queue, and numerous other extensions from recent revisions of the spec.
RenderDoc 1.17 also features improvements to its resource inspector, improvements around compute shader debugging, and a variety of other user-interface enhancements. RenderDoc 1.17 also adds support for 3D ASTC compressed textures with its OpenGL code path and a wide variety of fixes throughout.
Downloads and more details on the RenderDoc 1.17 open-source graphics debugger via GitHub.
