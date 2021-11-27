RenderDoc 1.17 Released For This Leading Open-Source Graphics Debugging Tool
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 27 November 2021 at 01:54 PM EST. 2 Comments
PROGRAMMING --
RenderDoc 1.17 released this week as the newest version of this leading cross-platform, cross-API graphics debugging utility.

RendertDoc 1.17 continues to be a gem for developers working with Vulkan and OpenGL along with Direct3D 11/12. RenderDoc as the MIT-licensed frame-capture-based graphics debugger works extremely well for game/engine developers as well as GPU driver developers in working through different issues.


RenderDoc


RenderDoc 1.17 adds support for Vulkan's recently introduced dynamic rendering extension. VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering premiered earlier this month with Vulkan 1.2.197 for allowing single-pass rendering instances without the need for creating render pass objects or frame-buffers. RenderDoc 1.17 also features support for other new Vulkan extensions like KHR_present_wait, KHR_shader_integer_dot_product, EXT_color_write_enable, EXT_global_priority_queue, and numerous other extensions from recent revisions of the spec.

RenderDoc 1.17 also features improvements to its resource inspector, improvements around compute shader debugging, and a variety of other user-interface enhancements. RenderDoc 1.17 also adds support for 3D ASTC compressed textures with its OpenGL code path and a wide variety of fixes throughout.

Downloads and more details on the RenderDoc 1.17 open-source graphics debugger via GitHub.
2 Comments
Related News
PHP 8.1 Released With Fibers, Enumerations, Read-Only Properties & Much More
Picolibc 1.7.4 Brings Improved Meson Support, Restructured Math Code
LWJGL 3.3 Released For This Popular Java Library - OpenCL 3.0 Added, New Bindings
Git 2.34 Released With Sparse-Enabled Index Feature, More Performance Work
PHPStan 1.0 Released As Leading PHP Static Analyzer
Alternative Python Implementation "Pyston" Plans For Greater Performance, 64-bit ARM
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Prepares For Next-Gen AMD CPUs With Up To 12 CCDs
KDE Plasma 5.24 Adds An Overview Effect Inspired By GNOME's Activities Overview
Intel Posts Updated "Software Defined Silicon" Driver To Activate Licensed Hardware Features
New Linux /dev/random RNG Revved For The 43rd Time
Microsoft Working On Direct3D 12 Video Acceleration For Mesa
Amazon Linux 2022 Released - Based On Fedora With Changes
Box86 + Box64 Updated For Running Linux x86/x86_64 Programs On Other Architectures
Wine 7.0 Code Freeze To Begin In Early December