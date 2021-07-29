RenderDoc 1.15 Released For Cross-Platform/API Graphics Debugging
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 29 July 2021 at 05:30 AM EDT.
RenderDoc continues maturing gracefully as the leading frame-capture based graphics debugging system for OpenGL / Direct3D / Vulkan across all major operating systems as well as some consoles.

RenderDoc 1.15 released on Wednesday as the latest update to this open-source graphics debugger. RenderDoc 1.15 improves the event browser, improvements around D3D12 bindless resources handling, Python API updates, various user-interface refinements, and a number of bug fixes affecting Vulkan, Direct3D 12, Android, and more.

OpenGL / Direct3D / Vulkan developers can find the latest release of this MIT-licensed debugger and learn more about the RenderDoc 1.15 changes over on GitHub. If you aren't familiar with this project, more general information is also available via RenderDoc.org.
