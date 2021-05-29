RenderDoc 1.14 Released With Support For Vulkan's Shader Printf
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 29 May 2021 at 05:47 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
RenderDoc 1.14 was released on Friday as the newest feature update to this open-source, cross-platform / cross-API graphics debugger.

Notable with RenderDoc 1.14 is now supporting Vulkan's debug printf functionality for printing values / debug statements from shaders. RenderDoc 1.14 supports displaying print statements from shaders in Vulkan. Simple but very useful for debugging while writing shaders in being able to "printf" as desired.

RenderDoc 1.14 also adds thumbnail previews of textures to the pipeline state view, various Python API improvements, support for the new D3D12 runtime, and a variety of other user interface improvements and fixes in general.

Downloads and more details on the new RenderDoc 1.14 release via RenderDoc.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
The Forge Rendering Framework Adds Runtime API Switching, New Shader Translator
Intel Proposes Calibrated Timestamps As It Works Towards Vulkan Video
Vulkan 1.2.177 Released To Help Graphics Translation Layers
GRVK 0.4 Released For Running AMD's Mantle API Over Vulkan
Vulkan 1.2.176 Released With VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state2
Vulkan Video Arrives For New Industry-Standard Video Encode/Decode
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.13 Reverts + Fixes The Problematic University of Minnesota Patches
Mumblings Of A "Big New" Open-Source GPU Driver Coming...
M1RACLES: Apple M1 Exposed To Covert Channel Vulnerability
SiFive HiFive Unmatched RISC-V Developer Boards Begin Shipping
Wine 6.9 Released With More Improvements For Running Windows Apps/Games On Linux
PipeWire 0.3.28 Released With More PulseAudio Modules Implemented
NVIDIA 470 Series To Be The Last Supporting GTX 600/700 Series Kepler
GNOME Human Interface Guidelines Being Updated For GTK4, Other Modern Features