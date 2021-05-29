RenderDoc 1.14 was released on Friday as the newest feature update to this open-source, cross-platform / cross-API graphics debugger.
Notable with RenderDoc 1.14 is now supporting Vulkan's debug printf functionality for printing values / debug statements from shaders. RenderDoc 1.14 supports displaying print statements from shaders in Vulkan. Simple but very useful for debugging while writing shaders in being able to "printf" as desired.
RenderDoc 1.14 also adds thumbnail previews of textures to the pipeline state view, various Python API improvements, support for the new D3D12 runtime, and a variety of other user interface improvements and fixes in general.
Downloads and more details on the new RenderDoc 1.14 release via RenderDoc.org.
