RenderDoc 1.11 Released As The Leading Open-Source, Cross-Platform Graphics Debugger
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 28 November 2020 at 12:03 AM EST. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
RenderDoc 1.11 is out as the newest feature release for this leading open-source graphics debugger supporting platforms from Linux to Windows to the Nintendo Switch to even Google's Stadia and supporting all major graphics APIs.

RenderDoc 1.11 has several prominent bug fixes, including crash fixes. There are also UI/UX enhancements, API changes, and support for newer Vulkan extensions like EXT_image_robustness / KHR_copy_commands2 / EXT_shader_atomic_float, and more.

More details on the RenderDoc 1.11 changes via GitHub. Binary downloads for Windows and Linux along with more details on this open-source (MIT licensed) graphics debugger via RenderDoc.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
PHP 8.0 Officially Released With Many Language Additions, Better Performance
PHP 8.0 Ready To Ship With Many New Features, Even Better Performance
Wasmer 1.0 Alpha 5, Wasmtime 0.21 Released For Advancing WebAssembly On The Desktop
Pyston v2 Released As ~20% Faster Than Python 3.8
Rust Lands Experimental Cranelift-Based Code Generator - Much Faster Debug Build Times
OpenJ9 0.23 Released As Latest Eclipse Java Virtual Machine
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
X11 Library Sees Lots Of Fixes With libX11 1.7 Release
Vulkan 1.2.162 Released With Ray-Tracing Support Promoted
Fedora 34 Might Try To Use PipeWire By Default To Replace PulseAudio/JACK
IBM, Red Hat, VMware & Others Form The Inclusive Naming Initiative
IBM POWER9 CPUs Need To Flush Their L1 Cache Between Privilege Boundaries Due To New Bug
Radeon RX 6800 Series 1440p Linux Gaming Benchmarks With 15 GPUs
Linux Syscall User Dispatch Close To Mainline For Better Handling Windows Games
Intel: AMD Weak On Battery-Powered Laptop Performance - But DPTF On Linux Still Sucks