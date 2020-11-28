RenderDoc 1.11 is out as the newest feature release for this leading open-source graphics debugger supporting platforms from Linux to Windows to the Nintendo Switch to even Google's Stadia and supporting all major graphics APIs.
RenderDoc 1.11 has several prominent bug fixes, including crash fixes. There are also UI/UX enhancements, API changes, and support for newer Vulkan extensions like EXT_image_robustness / KHR_copy_commands2 / EXT_shader_atomic_float, and more.
More details on the RenderDoc 1.11 changes via GitHub. Binary downloads for Windows and Linux along with more details on this open-source (MIT licensed) graphics debugger via RenderDoc.org.
