RenderDoc 1.10 was released on Friday for this leading open-source program supporting frame-capture-based debugging on Vulkan, OpenGL / GLES, and Direct3D across Windows, Linux, and Android along with platforms like Stadia and the Nintendo Switch.RenderDoc 1.10 brings various optimizations and speed improvements, which is always nice to see. RenderDoc should now have lower idle overhead, greater performance when capturing a frame on Vulkan in certain instances, faster cold startup time, improved replay time when switching events for Vulkan captures, and other optimizations.RenderDoc 1.10 also brings Python API improvements, minor user interface refinements, support for new OpenGL and Vulkan extensions, and a wide variety of bug fixes.

Graphics programmers wanting to find out more on RenderDoc 1.10 or to download this leading open-source program in its field, visit GitHub or RenderDoc.org