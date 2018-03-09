RenderDoc 1.0 has been released, the open-source standalone graphics debugger that supports frame capturing and introspection of Vulkan, D3D11, D3D12, OpenGL, and OpenGL ES APIs across all major platforms.
RenderDoc 1.0 features the Qt user-interface now being supported on Windows rather than its old .NET WinForms UI, support for Android with OpenGL ES and Vulkan, serialization improvements, a resource inspector added, improvements to the Python scripting API, AMD performance counter support, various Vulkan enhancements, and a wide range of smaller features.
Developers making use of OpenGL/Vulkan/Direct3D and wishing to learn more about the RenderDoc 1.0 graphics debugger release can do so at GitHub.
