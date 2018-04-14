Remaining Subsystem Updates Land Ahead Of Linux 4.17-rc1
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 14 April 2018 at 06:36 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
We have covered all of the prominent subsystem updates for the Linux 4.17 merge window and I'll have out a feature recap this weekend following the two week long merge window for this next version of the Linux kernel. Here's just a look at some of the Git pulls to have been submitted in the past few days.

Some of the remaining work to squeeze into the Linux 4.17 merge window has included:

- AppArmor updates including the infrastructure work for supporting socket mediation. There are also bug fixes, code clean-ups, and other enhancements.

- Clk updates include new drivers for the Intel Stratix10 SoC, TI Davinci SoCs, Allwinner H6 CCU, Silicon Labs SI544, Renesas M3-N and V3H, and i.MX6SLL.

- The Watchdog code has added a Nuvoton NPCM driver, R-Car Gen2 support, ASpeed improvements, and other changes to this subsystem.

- ARM64 has received some late updates following its main pull request last week. With this latest code, the Qualcomm-specific Spectre Variant Two mitigation has been dropped in favor of the generic SMCCC-based firmware call. There's also prep work for managing SIMD registers as part of some ARM64 crypto updates coming to Linux 4.18.

- Ceph updates include CephFS quota support, memory usage improvements, and support for RBD striping.

Overall, it's been another busy merge window and there will be our complete Linux 4.17 feature overview this weekend followed by the start of our usual benchmarking.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
DRM Drivers Get Fixes Ahead Of Linux 4.17-rc1
Linux 4.17 Will Allow Some Systems To Lower Their Idle Power Use Up To 10%+
Linux 4.16 Reaches Its First Point Release With Over 30 Fixes
The Big Changes Merged This Week For The Linux 4.17 Kernel
PCI, Crypto & Other Updates Head Into Linux 4.17
Matthew Garrett Elaborates More On Lockdown + Secure Boot Pairing
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Confirms RHEL 8 Will Drop Python 2
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Final Beta Released
BeOS-Inspired Haiku OS Continues Chugging Along With Driver Improvements, UI Changes
Fedora To Decide What To Do About GNOME 3.28's Auto-Suspend Default
More GNOME Performance Improvements Are On The Way
Linux 4.17 Will Allow Some Systems To Lower Their Idle Power Use Up To 10%+