We have covered all of the prominent subsystem updates for the Linux 4.17 merge window and I'll have out a feature recap this weekend following the two week long merge window for this next version of the Linux kernel. Here's just a look at some of the Git pulls to have been submitted in the past few days.
Some of the remaining work to squeeze into the Linux 4.17 merge window has included:
- AppArmor updates including the infrastructure work for supporting socket mediation. There are also bug fixes, code clean-ups, and other enhancements.
- Clk updates include new drivers for the Intel Stratix10 SoC, TI Davinci SoCs, Allwinner H6 CCU, Silicon Labs SI544, Renesas M3-N and V3H, and i.MX6SLL.
- The Watchdog code has added a Nuvoton NPCM driver, R-Car Gen2 support, ASpeed improvements, and other changes to this subsystem.
- ARM64 has received some late updates following its main pull request last week. With this latest code, the Qualcomm-specific Spectre Variant Two mitigation has been dropped in favor of the generic SMCCC-based firmware call. There's also prep work for managing SIMD registers as part of some ARM64 crypto updates coming to Linux 4.18.
- Ceph updates include CephFS quota support, memory usage improvements, and support for RBD striping.
Overall, it's been another busy merge window and there will be our complete Linux 4.17 feature overview this weekend followed by the start of our usual benchmarking.
Add A Comment