Reiser5 Issues New Development Release, Performance Numbers For Scaling Out
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 10 April 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
While Reiser4 never made it to mainline and has lacked any major corporate backing while Linux 5.18 is deprecating the older ReiserFS driver for removal later on, former Namesys developer Edward Shishkin continues progressing development on "Reiser5" as the evolution of Reiser4. Out today is the newest Reiser5 snapshot and some performance numbers from Shishkin.

Reiser5 was announced at the end of 2019 with many improvements over Reiser4. Reiser5 has continued working on supporting more features, stabilizing its Logical Volume functionality, and other improvements.


Shishkin published an new Reiser5 unstable snapshot today that targets Linux 5.16 kernel compatibility. Along with updating Reiser5 for newer kernel compatibility and other changes since its prior snapshot, Shishkin accompanied today's announcement with some benchmark numbers.


See the mailing list post for all the numbers but the focus was on showing Reiser5's parallel scale-out capabilities for local hosts. Shishkin classifies Reiser5's parallel scale-out capabilities as more like volume managers of networked file-systems than traditional RAID storage arrays.
