Reiser4/Reiser5 Updated For Linux 5.8
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 18 August 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Edward Shishkin continues pushing ahead with not only maintaining the existing out-of-tree Reiser4 file-system code but also developing Reiser5 seemingly without any major corporate support. Reiser4 and the experimental Reiser5 file-system code were updated on Monday for Linux 5.8 kernel compatibility.

The Reiser4 kernel driver along with the unstable Reiser5 kernel code saw new patch releases for supporting them on the Linux 5.8 stable kernel (Linux 5.8.1 target to be exact).

Besides re-basing for compatibility with the latest Linux kernel interfaces, the updated Reiser4/Reiser5 code doesn't appear to have any functional changes.

Should you be wanting to try out the Reiser4 or Reiser5 file-system with the Linux 5.8 stable series, the latest patches as well as for prior kernel versions can be found via SourceForge.
