Reiser4/Reiser5 File-System Driver Updated For Linux 5.13

While Linux 5.14 stable is expected next weekend, the Reiser4 (and experimental Reiser5) file-system driver code has been finally updated for compatibility with the Linux 5.13 kernel series.
Reiser5 is promising on the technical front with many significant feature improvements over Reiser4 but neither have a clear trajectory at this point for getting mainlined into the Linux kernel due to no major corporate backing and the past connection to convicted murderer Hans Reiser.
Reiser4 has been seeing updates for new Linux kernel compatibility now more than fifteen years and that's continued with now seeing support for the current Linux 5.13 stable series albeit soon to be succeeded by Linux 5.14. The experimental Reiser5 code was also updated on Sunday for 5.13 compatibility.
The Reiser4 patch was a straight-forward port to the Linux 5.13 source tree. The Reiser5 code was ported to Linux 5.13 plus seeing write_iter() support to avoid the deprecated write call.
That's it though on the Reiser* front this time around with no other feature changes or bug fixes to note. The Reiser file-system work continues to be managed near single-handedly by former Namesys developer Edward Shishkin.
