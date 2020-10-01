Reiser4 + Reiser5 File-Systems Updated For Linux 5.9 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 2 November 2020 at 08:56 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
For any of you that happen to still be relying on the out-of-tree Reiser4 file-system or interested in the technical design of Reiser5, these file-system drivers have been updated for Linux 5.9 compatibility.

Edward Shishkin continues with Reiser file-system development and spent a portion of his Sunday getting out updated patches for applying Reiser4/Reiser5 support against upstream Linux 5.9.

The v5-unstable patches have been updated against Linux 5.9.2 and in the process also adds optimized operations on striped extents to deliver a data migration speed-up. There are also other changes as a result of the re-base.

Reiser4-for-Linux-5.x brings a straight-forward re-base of the mature Reiser4 code against Linux 5.9.2.

Shishkin continues pushing ahead with the Reiser5 file-system work and its new architectural features though it doesn't seem to be any closer to seeing upstream interest for mainlining compared to Reiser4, but we'll see as the file-system stabilizes. Since last year Shishkin is employed by IBM Deutschland Research & Development GmbH while his Reiser4/5 development work appears to still just be a personal effort driven by passion for file-system design.
Add A Comment
Related News
IO_uring Passthrough For KVM Guests Is Yielding Fantastic Results
"NTFS3" Linux Driver Spun Up An 11th Time With More Optimizations
Bcachefs Linux File-System Sent Out For Review With Exciting Feature Progress
EXT4 Changes Land In Linux 5.10 With Fast Commits, Big Boost For Parallel Writes
NFS Client With Linux 5.10 Adds "READ_PLUS" For Faster Performance
XFS Lands More Code For Linux 5.10 - "Even More Monumental"
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It's Time To Admit It: The X.Org Server Is Abandonware
The Linux Kernel Looks To Eventually Drop Support For WiMAX
Sony Engineer Talks Up Using Flutter + Wayland For Their Embedded Interfaces
Linux Mint Now Packaging Their Own Chromium, Developing New IPTV Player
Linux 5.10 Is The Next LTS Kernel
Adam Jackson On The State Of The X.Org Server In 2020
Intel Core i7 1165G7 Tiger Lake vs. AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U Linux Performance
Intel's Abandoned "Many Integrated Core" Architecture Being Removed With Linux 5.10