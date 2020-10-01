For any of you that happen to still be relying on the out-of-tree Reiser4 file-system or interested in the technical design of Reiser5, these file-system drivers have been updated for Linux 5.9 compatibility.
Edward Shishkin continues with Reiser file-system development and spent a portion of his Sunday getting out updated patches for applying Reiser4/Reiser5 support against upstream Linux 5.9.
The v5-unstable patches have been updated against Linux 5.9.2 and in the process also adds optimized operations on striped extents to deliver a data migration speed-up. There are also other changes as a result of the re-base.
Reiser4-for-Linux-5.x brings a straight-forward re-base of the mature Reiser4 code against Linux 5.9.2.
Shishkin continues pushing ahead with the Reiser5 file-system work and its new architectural features though it doesn't seem to be any closer to seeing upstream interest for mainlining compared to Reiser4, but we'll see as the file-system stabilizes. Since last year Shishkin is employed by IBM Deutschland Research & Development GmbH while his Reiser4/5 development work appears to still just be a personal effort driven by passion for file-system design.
