Reiser4 File-System Is Still Ticking In 2019 - Now Updated For Linux 5.3 Compatibility
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 10 November 2019 at 04:41 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
While Linux 5.4 is rolling out in about two weeks, the out-of-tree Reiser4 file-system has just been updated for Linux 5.3 support.

Edward Shishkin continues near single-handedly maintaining the out-of-tree Reiser4 code that at this point still has no apparent trajectory towards mainline. The former Namesys developer previously indicated it's unlikely to see Reiser4 merged unless there is a company backing it to get it through the review process for merging into mainline. While Reiser4 was quite promising for its early time, it's only getting more difficult with Reiser4 effectively stagnating for years now while SUSE/openSUSE continues backing Btrfs, Ubuntu increasingly investing in ZFS support, Red Hat developing Stratis, XFS continuing to be advanced by Red Hat and others as well, Google continuing to invest in the likes of EXT4/F2FS, and there also being Bcachefs and other open-source storage solutions that are more promising than Reiser4 in 2019. Nevertheless, the out-of-tree kernel patches continue to be updated.

The Reiser4 patch is out today for Linux 5.3 stable support. Besides re-basing the patch from Linux 5.2, this time around were additional changes for Linux 5.3 enabling the implicit fallthrough warning for the GCC compiler to uncover potential bugs / unexpected behavior within switch statements.

The Reiser4 Linux 5.3 support patch is available from SourceForge.
1 Comment
Related News
OpenZFS 2.0 Out In 2020 With Unified Linux/FreeBSD Support, OpenZFS 3.0 With macOS
EXT4 File-System Picking Up New Direct I/O Read Implementation
FSCRYPT Inline Encryption Readied Ahead Of Linux 5.5 Kernel For EXT4 + F2FS
F2FS File-System Seeing LZO/LZ4 Compression Support
New "FUSE2" Kernel Driver Being Experimented With For File-Systems In User-Space
ZFS On Linux 0.8.2 Released With Linux 5.3 Compatibility, Many Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Netflix Optimized FreeBSD's Network Stack More Than Doubled AMD EPYC Performance
BMW Continues Making Great Progress With Linux
Bootlin's Best Techniques For A Smaller Kernel + Faster Boot Times
AMD Details 3rd Gen Threadripper, Ryzen 9 3950X + Their New $49 USD CPU
Microsoft Will Release Their Edge Web Browser For Linux
Valve's Steam Survey Numbers For October Just Point To More Inaccuracies
Years Late: Linux 5.5 To Offer Mainline Support For SGI's Octane MIPS Workstations
The Linux Kernel Seeing Backport Progress Finally For The "$1.5 Million Dollar Bug"