For those still using the out-of-tree Reiser4 file-system, it may be about time to consider alternatives like Btrfs, XFS, ZFS On Linux, F2FS, or even the likes of Stratis and Bcachefs. But should you still be using this once promising file-system, the out-of-tree patches have been revised to now work with the Linux 5.0 kernel.
There still is no trajectory for Reiser4 to the mainline Linux kernel with no major companies or other stakeholders backing Reiser4 but just a small group of developers and enthusiasts left working on this successor to ReiserFS. With the latest code posted on Friday by former Namesys developer Edward Shishkin, the Reiser4 kernel driver has been re-based to the Linux 5.0 kernel but with no other changes to the file-system noted.
This year marks fifteen years since Hans Reiser / Namesys started development of this Linux file-system but any hope wanes of it being mainlined or picking up any functionality to make it a compelling alternative to other modern Linux storage technologies... While back in the day it was innovative with some of its design elements, years have passed and in 2019 it's number one blocker would likely be renaming of the file-system to avoid its references to convicted murderer Hans Reiser.
Those wanting to fetch the out-of-tree Reiser4 support for Linux 5.0 can find the patch on SourceForge.
