Reiser4 Brought To The Linux 5.0 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 13 April 2019 at 07:41 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
For those still using the out-of-tree Reiser4 file-system, it may be about time to consider alternatives like Btrfs, XFS, ZFS On Linux, F2FS, or even the likes of Stratis and Bcachefs. But should you still be using this once promising file-system, the out-of-tree patches have been revised to now work with the Linux 5.0 kernel.

There still is no trajectory for Reiser4 to the mainline Linux kernel with no major companies or other stakeholders backing Reiser4 but just a small group of developers and enthusiasts left working on this successor to ReiserFS. With the latest code posted on Friday by former Namesys developer Edward Shishkin, the Reiser4 kernel driver has been re-based to the Linux 5.0 kernel but with no other changes to the file-system noted.

This year marks fifteen years since Hans Reiser / Namesys started development of this Linux file-system but any hope wanes of it being mainlined or picking up any functionality to make it a compelling alternative to other modern Linux storage technologies... While back in the day it was innovative with some of its design elements, years have passed and in 2019 it's number one blocker would likely be renaming of the file-system to avoid its references to convicted murderer Hans Reiser.

Those wanting to fetch the out-of-tree Reiser4 support for Linux 5.0 can find the patch on SourceForge.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
ZFS On Linux Lands TRIM Support Ahead Of ZOL 0.8
AFS For Linux 5.1 Would Have Pleased Firefox/SQLite But Was Rejected As Untested Crap
F2FS Continues Getting More Fixes As It Rolls Out To More Devices
EXT4 & Btrfs Get Additional Fixes With Linux 5.1
FUSE Is Fusing More Performance Improvements In Linux 5.1
XFS File-System Picks Up New Features With Linux 5.1 Kernel
Popular News This Week
New Raspbian Brings Performance Improvements, Updated Packages To Raspberry Pi
Mozilla Preparing To Test WebRender With "Qualified" Linux Users
Wayland's Current Release Manager Is Stepping Down, Following Samsung's Open-Source Drama
Intel Finally Announces SVT-AV1, To Be Used By Netflix
Improved Spectre/Meltdown Switches Might Finally Come To The Linux Kernel
Fedora Workstation 30 Is Shaping Up To Be Another Exciting, Feature-Packed Update