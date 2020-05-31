Reiser4 Updated For Linux 5.6 Kernel Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 31 May 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
While the Linux 5.7 kernel is likely being released as stable today, the Reiser4 port to the Linux 5.6 kernel is out this weekend.

Edward Shishkin continues working on Reiser4 while also spearheading work on the new Reiser4 file-system iteration of the Reiser file-system legacy. Taking a break from that Reiser5 feature work, Shishkin has updated the out-of-tree Reiser4 patches for Linux 5.6.0 compatibility.

This weekend on SourceForge he uploaded the Reiser4 patch for upstream Linux 5.6.0 usage. This is just porting the existing 5.5.5-targeted code to the 5.6 code-base with no mention of any other bug fixes or improvements to Reiser4 in this latest patch.

Those wanting to give the out-of-tree Reiser4 file-system a whirl on the latest kernels can find the patches via SourceForge.net.
1 Comment
Related News
Performance-Helping FSGSBASE Patches Spun For Linux A 13th Time
The Top Linux 5.7 Features From Apple Fast Charge To Official Tiger Lake Graphics
Linux 5.8 Feature Queue Has Multiple Performance Optimizations, Intel Rocket Lake, Other Hardware
Linux 5.7-rc7 Kernel Released With It Looking To Be In Good Shape
Linux 5.7-rc6 Released - Torvalds Is Not Entirely Happy Over Its Size
Intel SGX Linux Patches Posted For Their 30th Round Of Review
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Switches To AMD Ryzen Threadripper After 15 Years Of Intel Systems
Linux 5.8 Set To Optionally Flush The L1d Cache On Context Switch To Increase Security
TUXEDO Computers Launches Their First AMD Linux Laptop
Dav1d 0.7 Speedups Are Looking Great On Various Intel + AMD CPUs
PostgreSQL 13.0 Beta 1 Released With Parallel Vacuum, Security Improvements + Benchmarks
Async Buffered Reads Support Yielding Promising Results
Linux Work Culminating On A "READFILE" Syscall For Reading Small Files Efficiently
KDE Begins Its Transition To GitLab, Plasma 5.20 Seeing Early Activity