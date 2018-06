For those still holding out hope for the Reiser4 file-system, it's now been ported to work with the Linux 4.17 kernel.The patch was updated yesterday to allow the Reiser4 file-system code to work with the Linux 4.17 kernel, which was released about three weeks ago. There are no other known functionality changes/additions with this Reiser4 code beyond the compatibility with this latest stable kernel release.There remains no near-term plans to get Reiser4 in the mainline kernel and no major sponsors left of Reiser4 for trying to help get it mainlined, meanwhile there are other Linux file-systems that exist these days with advanced features like Btrfs, F2FS, and the newest are the likes of Bcachefs and NOVA.The Reiser4 kernel patches continue to be hosted on SourceForge