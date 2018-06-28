For those still holding out hope for the Reiser4 file-system, it's now been ported to work with the Linux 4.17 kernel.
The patch was updated yesterday to allow the Reiser4 file-system code to work with the Linux 4.17 kernel, which was released about three weeks ago. There are no other known functionality changes/additions with this Reiser4 code beyond the compatibility with this latest stable kernel release.
There remains no near-term plans to get Reiser4 in the mainline kernel and no major sponsors left of Reiser4 for trying to help get it mainlined, meanwhile there are other Linux file-systems that exist these days with advanced features like Btrfs, F2FS, and the newest are the likes of Bcachefs and NOVA.
The Reiser4 kernel patches continue to be hosted on SourceForge.
