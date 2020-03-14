Rust-Based Redox OS Working On Pkgar For Package Management

It's been a while since having news on Redox OS as the Rustlang-written open-source operating system. But it turns out that's been due to Jeremy Soller being busy working on Pkgar as a new package management format for the operating system.
Pkgar is Rust-based and supports atomic updates, performance-minded with its selection of encryption and hashing algorithms, supports relocatable installations so packages can be installed to any directory, and is secure.
Those wishing to learn more about the Pkgar package format for Redox OS can do so via Redox-OS.org. The pkgar code is hosted via the Redox OS Gitlab.
