Rust-Written Redox OS Booting The 128-Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 18 April 2020 at 07:20 PM EDT. Add A Comment
The Rust language focused Redox OS open-source operating system is now able to boot the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64-core/128-thread processor and run with full multi-threading capabilities.

While one of the fundamentals of the Rust programming language is on offering safe concurrency, Redox OS itself had a multi-core issue until this week when it was sorted out by lead Redox OS developer (and System76 engineer) Jeremy Soller.

He in turn verified the working multi-core system by using a System76 Thelio Major with the stunning Threadripper 3990X.


Great to see Redox OS micro-kernel SMP support coming together and in due course will be interesting to see its performance... Especially at last check GNU Hurd still lacking SMP and x86_64 support.
