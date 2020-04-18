Rust-Written Redox OS Booting The 128-Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

While one of the fundamentals of the Rust programming language is on offering safe concurrency, Redox OS itself had a multi-core issue until this week when it was sorted out by lead Redox OS developer (and System76 engineer) Jeremy Soller.
He in turn verified the working multi-core system by using a System76 Thelio Major with the stunning Threadripper 3990X.
@redox_os running 128 threads on a @system76 thelio-major-r2 with a @AMDRyzen Threadripper 3990X— Jeremy Soller (@jeremy_soller) April 18, 2020
Every process at boot get its own core and then some 😁
SMP support in @redox_os is finally ready! pic.twitter.com/TIoIzGykEe
Great to see Redox OS micro-kernel SMP support coming together and in due course will be interesting to see its performance... Especially at last check GNU Hurd still lacking SMP and x86_64 support.