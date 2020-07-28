Rust-Written Redox OS Now Supports GDB Debugging
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 28 July 2020 at 06:39 AM EDT. 8 Comments
For helping to debug more issues within the Rust-written Redox operating system, the GNU Debugger (GDB) is beginning to work well on the platform.

Thanks to work being achieved during the Redox Summer of Code, the GDB debugger is beginning to work well enough on the platform that bugs are being evaluated with the popular GNU Debugger. In recent weeks it's been serving well for debugging the operating system's dynamic linker and issues with shared libraries.

Those interested in learning more about using GDB with Redox OS can see this blog post via the Redox project.
