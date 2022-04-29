Rust-Written Redox OS 0.7 Released With New Bootloader, RedoxFS Goes CoW
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 29 April 2022 at 04:59 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Redox OS 0.6 released back for Christmas 2020 while it has now finally been succeeded by Redox OS 0.7 for this Rust-written open-source operating system.

Jeremy Soller of System76 notoriety continues working on this open-source Rust-based "from scratch" operating system. Redox OS 0.7 rolls out a rewritten bootloader that works the same now on both UEFI and BIOS systems, ushers in many kernel improvements, the RedoxFS file-system has been rewritten to be Copy-on-Write (CoW) based, improved Relibc C library, and updated Rust compiler.

Among the Redox OS 0.7 kernel changes are working out initial 64-bit ARM (AArch64) support, all physical memory is now mapped, inline Assembly code improved, and many other improvements to this original kernel.


Redox OS 0.7, Redox


Soller announced with Redox OS 0.7, "I really wanted to go into more depth, but the time since the last release has been pretty long and the changes wild and free (as in freedom). I hope to create Redox OS releases more regularly, which will also decrease the changes that have to be rediscovered in order to write the release notes."

More details on Redox OS 0.7 and downloads via Redox-OS.org.
