Redox OS 0.6 Released With Many Fixes, Rewritten Kernel Memory Manager
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 25 December 2020 at 04:56 AM EST. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Redox OS, the micro-kernel based Rust-written operating system, is out with a new Christmas release.

Redox OS 0.6 was released on Christmas Eve with many bug fixes and new features. Redox OS 0.6 features a complete rewrite of its RMM kernel memory manager, improvements to its Relibc C library implementation, Pkgar as a new package format, and Rust code compatibility updates.

It's been the better part of two years since Redox 0.5 was released but moving forward they hope to start releasing new updates more often.

Downloads and more details on this Christmas update with Redox 0.6 via Redox-OS.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Haiku OS Gearing Up For 2021 With Improving ARM Port, Other Hardware Improvements
Linspire 10 Beta Released - Claims To Be #1 Linux Distro For New/Intermediate/Power Users
Mageia 8 Beta 2 Released With A Platter Of Updated Packages
Raspberry Pi OS Switches To PulseAudio, Updated Chromium
Arch Linux's Pacman 6.0 Enters Alpha With Parallel Downloads Support
Manjaro 20.2 Brings Arch-Based Linux 5.9 Experience, GNOME Version Defaults To Wayland
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Sony Publishes An Official Linux Driver For PlayStation 5 DualSense Controllers
Debian Working To Modernize Its Website, Rolls Out New Homepage
Red Hat Continues Pleading The Case For Its CentOS Changes
GNOME Shell UX Continues Improving For GNOME 40
GTK 4.0 Toolkit Officially Released
Linux 5.11 XFS Will Flag File-Systems In Need Of Repair
Linspire 10 Beta Released - Claims To Be #1 Linux Distro For New/Intermediate/Power Users
Ubuntu Developers Get it Up And Running On Apple's M1 With Early Parallels Desktop Build