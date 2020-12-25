Redox OS, the micro-kernel based Rust-written operating system, is out with a new Christmas release.
Redox OS 0.6 was released on Christmas Eve with many bug fixes and new features. Redox OS 0.6 features a complete rewrite of its RMM kernel memory manager, improvements to its Relibc C library implementation, Pkgar as a new package format, and Rust code compatibility updates.
It's been the better part of two years since Redox 0.5 was released but moving forward they hope to start releasing new updates more often.
Downloads and more details on this Christmas update with Redox 0.6 via Redox-OS.org.
